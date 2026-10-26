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Home / India / 3 MPs booked for trespass at Jamia Millia Islamia

3 MPs booked for trespass at Jamia Millia Islamia

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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In a social media post, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alleged that hundreds of police personnel detained students outside Gate 7, describing the action as a crackdown on students.
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The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against three MPs following a complaint by Jamia Millia Islamia’s administration alleging trespassing on the university campus and inciting unrest during a student agitation demanding the restoration of the student union polls, police sources said.

The administration has alleged that Congress MP Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi forcefully entered the campus and met the protesters

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In a social media post, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alleged that hundreds of police personnel detained students outside Gate 7, describing the action as a crackdown on students.

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The agitation centres on the demand for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), whose elections have not been held since 2006. Four students have been on a hunger strike for the past 13 days as part of the protest.

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