3 MPs booked for trespass at Jamia Millia Islamia

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against three MPs following a complaint by Jamia Millia Islamia’s administration alleging trespassing on the university campus and inciting unrest during a student agitation demanding the restoration of the student union polls, police sources said.

The administration has alleged that Congress MP Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi forcefully entered the campus and met the protesters

Advertisement

In a social media post, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alleged that hundreds of police personnel detained students outside Gate 7, describing the action as a crackdown on students.

Advertisement

The agitation centres on the demand for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), whose elections have not been held since 2006. Four students have been on a hunger strike for the past 13 days as part of the protest.