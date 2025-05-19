3 of 4 Congress MPs on govt’s global outreach list confirm participation

Three of the four Congress MPs who figure in the official Ministry of External Affairs list but are not there on the party list of nominees for the Operation Sindoor global outreach plan have confirmed their participation in the government tour.

Advertisement

Four-time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was the first to say he was honoured to have been selected to represent the country at this critical moment.

His colleague and former minister Manish Tewari confirmed his participation on Sunday. The latest to say that he will travel is Punjab MP Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Advertisement

Amar Singh told the Tribune on Monday that he would go with the Indian delegation.

Now, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid is the only Congress MP on the government list who is yet to confirm his participation.

Advertisement

The Congress had named Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Nasir Hussain and Raja Brar for the tour but the government included only Anand Sharma from that list.

The government had named Tharoor, Tewari, Singh and Khurshid for the multi-party delegation.

The seven delegations comprising 59 leaders will travel abroad from May 24 to June 3.