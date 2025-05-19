DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / 3 of 4 Congress MPs on govt’s global outreach list confirm participation

3 of 4 Congress MPs on govt’s global outreach list confirm participation

Only Salman Khurshid is the one who is yet to confirm it
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:17 PM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amar Singh. File photo
Advertisement

Three of the four Congress MPs who figure in the official Ministry of External Affairs list but are not there on the party list of nominees for the Operation Sindoor global outreach plan have confirmed their participation in the government tour.

Advertisement

Four-time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was the first to say he was honoured to have been selected to represent the country at this critical moment.

His colleague and former minister Manish Tewari confirmed his participation on Sunday. The latest to say that he will travel is Punjab MP Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Advertisement

Amar Singh told the Tribune on Monday that he would go with the Indian delegation.

Now, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid is the only Congress MP on the government list who is yet to confirm his participation.

Advertisement

The Congress had named Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Nasir Hussain and Raja Brar for the tour but the government included only Anand Sharma from that list.

The government had named Tharoor, Tewari, Singh and Khurshid for the multi-party delegation.

The seven delegations comprising 59 leaders will travel abroad from May 24 to June 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper