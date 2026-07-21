3 of Hyderabad family die in road accident in United States

Three members of a family from Hyderabad died and two others were injured in a road accident in the US state of California, according to information received by their kin here on Tuesday.

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The vehicle in which the family was travelling collided with another vehicle on Monday night (Indian time), they said.

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The deceased were identified as Nazia Salma, her daughter and son, while her husband Shaik Naveed and their younger daughter sustained serious injuries in the accident and were admitted to hospital.

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Naveed from Saidabad here had gone to the United States about 10 years ago. The accident occurred when he was travelling with his wife and children.

Naveed's father, Shaik Abdul Sayeed, said when they contacted his son, they received information regarding the accident from the police there.

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He requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to provide emergency visas to the family to enable them to travel to America.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tahreek spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan met the family and appealed to the External Affairs Minister to facilitate immediate issuance of emergency visas to the family.