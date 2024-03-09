3 persons, 2 firms booked for duping man of over Rs 44 lakh in online share trading

PTI

Thane, March 9

Police have registered a case against three persons and two firms for allegedly cheating a Navi Mumbai-based man of nearly Rs 45 lakh by luring him into making online share trading investments, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Aarav, Kunal and Bimla, the customer sales executive of a securities firm and website, he said.

In his complaint, the 49-year-old victim from Nerul said the accused lured him into investing Rs 44.72 lakh between February 5 and March 3 this year, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the Cyber police station said.

When he requested returns on his investments, the accused gave evasive replies. As he realised that he has been deceived, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered under Sections 419 (Cheating by Personation), 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 34 (Common Intention) of the Information Technology Act, he said.

