3 persons arrested with drugs worth around Rs 7 crore in Assam’s Cachar

Guwahati, May 11
Three persons have been arrested and drugs worth around Rs 7 crore seized in two separate operations in Cachar district in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The contraband was being transported from a neighbouring state, he added.
‘In a big boost to Assam’s mission of a drugs-free society, @cacharpolice in two separate operations seized over 1.2 kg of heroin worth approximately 7 crore,’ Sarma wrote on X on Friday.
He said in both instances, the heroin was being transported from a neighbouring state and three people have been apprehended in this connection.
Cachar Police had arrested three other persons and seized heroin worth about Rs 3 crore on Thursday also.
The Chief Minister, in a post on the micro-blogging site, had said 572 grams of heroin, costing around Rs 3 crore, was recovered during an operation at the interstate bus depot in Silchar.
The drugs were being transported from a neighbouring state, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...