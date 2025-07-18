3-storey chawl collapses in Bandra; 7 rescued from debris, search on for others
A three-storey chawl collapsed in the western suburb of Bandra here in the early hours of Friday, with at least 10 persons feared trapped in the debris, civic officials said.
As many as seven persons have been rescued from the debris so far and admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, they said.
According to preliminary information, chawl number 37 in the Bharat Nagar area of Bandra East collapsed around 5.56 am.
Eight fire engines are at the spot along with teams from the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's local ward machinery, an official from the fire brigade said.
"Search and rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited," he said.
