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Home / India / 3 suspected criminals killed in exchange of fire with Bihar Police in Patna district

3 suspected criminals killed in exchange of fire with Bihar Police in Patna district

According to the SSP, the three men were wanted in several cases registered at police stations in Danapur, Shahpur and adjoining areas

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PTI
Patna/Arrah, Updated At : 02:05 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Police fired 18 rounds, while the criminals fired more than 24 rounds. Pic: iStock
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Three suspected criminals were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Patna's Maner locality on Friday, while an officer had a close shave as a bullet grazed his uniform, a police officer said.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said the incident took place in the Sherpur region of Patna district when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police was out on a patrol.

"Upon receiving information that some people with previous criminal records had assembled there to carry out a crime, they rushed to the spot and were faced with indiscriminate fire. The SHO of Maner police station and his team retaliated and injured three of the accused," the officer told reporters.

The three accused were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead, Sharma said, adding that a bullet fired by the suspected criminals grazed past the SHO's uniform.

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"Police fired 18 rounds, while the criminals fired more than 24 rounds," he added.

According to the SSP, the three men were wanted in several cases registered at police stations in Danapur, Shahpur and adjoining areas. They were also allegedly involved in the killing of a man in Maner last month, Sharma said.

Police identified the deceased as Jayprakash Yadav of Danapur, and Raja Kumar and Bablu Yadav of Shahpur police.

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Jaiprakash Yadav's criminal record includes nine cases related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, assault, illegal possession of arms and explosives at different police stations in Patna, while Suraj and Bablu Yadav had two cases each registered against them under the Arms Act and various sections of BNS, police said.

In Bhojpur district, a man wanted in the murder of retired customs officer Ram Kumar Singh (68) was injured in an exchange of fire with police early on Friday morning near Sarangpur village.

Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Dixit said the accused, Pawan Yadav, was taken to Ara Sadar Hospital for treatment.

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"Yadav opened fire on the police team and attempted to escape, forcing officials to fire in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, a bullet hit Yadav in the leg," the officer said.

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