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Home / India / 3 workers die due to inhaling harmful gas at Tata's iPhone manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

3 workers die due to inhaling harmful gas at Tata's iPhone manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu

The fatalities, which happened late on Monday, will be examined by Apple, Tata, and the state authorities

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:15 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Three contract workers lost their lives while performing maintenance on an effluent treatment plant at the facility situated in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, according to district official Dinesh Kumar. File photo
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Three contract labourers have lost their lives at a Tata Electronics facility producing components for Apple iPhones in Tamil Nadu, marking the latest supply chain incident impacting the US firm in its key manufacturing hub following China.

The fatalities, which happened late on Monday, will be examined by Apple, Tata, and the state authorities, said state officials and two industry sources with direct knowledge.

The Tata Group's electronics division, related to salt and aviation, contributes about 40 per cent of iPhone assembly in India, while Foxconn handles the remaining portion. In recent months, Tata has encountered numerous difficulties as its iPhone production has been affected by a ransomware attack and worries regarding water pollution.

Throughout the years, as Apple broadened its production outside of China, India has become a significant center that now represents around 25 per cent of the global iPhone market.

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Three contract workers lost their lives while performing maintenance on an effluent treatment plant at the facility situated in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, according to district official Dinesh Kumar.

The wastewater treatment facility was managed by Nalco Water, a division of Ecolab based in the US, he mentioned, noting that the fatalities happened when the workers breathed in gas while examining an external nano-filtration tank.

Tamil Nadu serves as a key industrial center in India, featuring manufacturing plants for numerous international corporations such as Foxconn, Hyundai, VinFast, and BMW. The plant was shut down due to Deepavali festival this week, according to the two industry sources, who mentioned that Tata and Apple will also look into the matter.

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