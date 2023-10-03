 3 youths shot at in late night gunfight on Aligarh Muslim University campus in Uttar Pradesh : The Tribune India

  • India
  3 youths shot at in late night gunfight on Aligarh Muslim University campus in Uttar Pradesh

3 youths shot at in late night gunfight on Aligarh Muslim University campus in Uttar Pradesh

Police claims trio to be AMU students; university publicity in charge claims them to be outsiders

3 youths shot at in late night gunfight on Aligarh Muslim University campus in Uttar Pradesh

Photo for representation purpose only. iStock



PTI

Aligarh, October 3

Three youths were wounded by gunshots in a fight between two rival groups allegedly belonging to two separate hostels of the Aligarh Muslim University here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday night and the injured, Sadiq, Firoz Alam, and Abdullah, are undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, they said.

Police claimed the three were AMU students. Varsity publicity in-charge Prof Asim Siddiqui, however, said they were outsiders.

Siddiqui said a clash had taken place Monday night between two student groups at V M Hall.

A short while later, a group of armed youths barged into Sir Syed Hall (North) where a gunfight ensued and three youths were shot and wounded.

The university has not issued any explanation yet on how these "outsiders" entered the hostels so late at night.

Acting Circle Officer, Civil Lines Sanjay Jaiswal said police are in the process of filing an FIR in the gunfight, which was connected to an old rivalry between two student groups.

An uneasy calm prevailed on the AMU campus Tuesday morning when the university opened.

Student protesters blocked the campus' two main entry gates – Baab-e-Syed and Centenary Gate, forcing the varsity authorities to divert traffic to Faiz Gate and Sir Syed House Gate, which normally remain closed.

