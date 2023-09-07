30-hr summit to be tightly choreographed

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, September 6
The G20 summit will be a 30-hour affair that will kick off at 9.30 am on Saturday and end on Sunday with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, closing session and handing over ceremony.
The delegates’ welcome will begin at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, followed by leaders giving their views at a session on One Earth, One Family and One Future.
It will be time for bilaterals after the first session, followed by the second session. This session as also the one to be held on September 10 will have half the number of interventions as compared to the first session. Modi will select the speakers after factoring in choices indicated by delegations.
In the evening, the delegates will congregate for the Presidential dinner and a cultural event will last till 10 pm.
On September 10, the leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and then head back to Bharat Mandapam for the third session. After lunch, they will issue a joint declaration, which in the absence of unanimity, is likely to be the Chair’s summary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports
Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...
Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court
Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’