30-hr summit to be tightly choreographed

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 6

The G20 summit will be a 30-hour affair that will kick off at 9.30 am on Saturday and end on Sunday with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, closing session and handing over ceremony.

The delegates’ welcome will begin at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, followed by leaders giving their views at a session on One Earth, One Family and One Future.

It will be time for bilaterals after the first session, followed by the second session. This session as also the one to be held on September 10 will have half the number of interventions as compared to the first session. Modi will select the speakers after factoring in choices indicated by delegations.

In the evening, the delegates will congregate for the Presidential dinner and a cultural event will last till 10 pm.

On September 10, the leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and then head back to Bharat Mandapam for the third session. After lunch, they will issue a joint declaration, which in the absence of unanimity, is likely to be the Chair’s summary.

#G20