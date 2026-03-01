30 IPS officers empanelled for ADG roles at Centre

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the empanelment of 30 IPS officers — including BSF IG Dinesh Kumar Yadav (Himachal Pradesh cadre); Punjab Police Anti-Narcotics Task Force ADGP Nilabh Kishore (Punjab cadre); and Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora (Haryana cadre) — for Additional Director General (ADG) or equivalent roles at the Centre.

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According to an order issued in this regard, the empanelment includes 28 IPS officers from the 1998 batch, and two IPS officers from the 1994 batch, making them eligible for Central deputation in senior leadership positions across ministries, CAPFs and Union government institutions. Empanelment by the ACC is a necessary step before senior IPS officers can be brought on Central deputation to hold posts of ADG or equivalent rank.

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