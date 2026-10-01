Rs 3,000 crore drugs seized from Iranian boat, five Pakistanis held

The Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the Gujarat ATS, has seized 526 kg of methamphetamine and heroin valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian boat in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep, officials said on Wednesday.

Five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel were arrested in the operation that was carried out on September 25, the Coast Guard said.

Advertisement

The five detained crew members have been identified as Mohammad Yakub Balochi, Shakirullah, Faridullah, Ahmed Khan and Wahidullah Khan, all residents of Peshawar in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The vessel carrying the contraband was intercepted and escorted to Mumbai under armed guard, along with its crew and the seized narcotics, for joint interrogation and further multi-agency legal proceedings.

The incident took place in the Arabian Sea, west of the Lakshadweep Islands. Acting on actionable intelligence, the Coast Guard carried out precise sea-air surveillance and maintained continuous tracking of the vessel before launching a hot pursuit operation. A suspicious Iranian dhow, identified as ‘Azad’, was intercepted on September 25.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that the seized contraband was valued at Rs 3,000 crore. “The joint operation led to the seizure of 526 kg of high-grade narcotic substances and the arrest of five Pakistani nationals who were operating the vessel,” the ministry said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the contraband was supposed to land on the Tamil Nadu coast after taking delivery mid-sea.