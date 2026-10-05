30,000 protests logged on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Satyagrah’ platform in 2 days: Congress leader Sapkal

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday claimed that the ‘Satyagraha’ platform launched by party MP Rahul Gandhi has recorded around 30,000 protests and agitations within two days, reflecting public anger against the BJP-led Centre and “rising authoritarianism”.

Gandhi on Saturday launched the ‘Satyagraha’ digital platform to consolidate issue-based protests unfolding across the country. He urged people to register their protests against the government on the platform, which he launched a day after the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to ensure help for people wherever truth was being crushed.

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Asked about Maharashtra farmers’ two-day protest in Delhi from Monday, Sapkal said Rahul Gandhi has launched the ‘Satyagraha’ platform to give a unified voice to all ongoing agitations in the country and to seek solutions.

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“The website has not even completed 48 hours, and nearly 30,000 agitations and satyagrahas from across the country have been registered on it,” Sapkal claimed.

“This indicates people’s anger against the BJP government; people are fed up with this government. On the other hand, authoritarianism is rising in the country,” he charged.