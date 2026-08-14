DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 301 Medals of Gallantry awarded to police, fire service personnel

301 Medals of Gallantry awarded to police, fire service personnel

Of this total, 197 were given to those who served in the Left Wing Extremism region

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:28 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

The Centre on Friday said it has awarded 301 Medals of Gallantry to Police and Fire Service personnel this Independence Day.

Advertisement

Of this total, 197 were given to those who served in the Left Wing Extremism region, the government said in a statement.

Advertisement

In all, 1,057 personnel of police, fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been felicitated with Gallantry and Service Medals this Independence Day.

Advertisement

"The Gallantry medal is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous act of Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned," the statement read.

Among the recipients of the Gallantry Medal, 272 are police personnel and 29 are fire service personnel, it said.

Advertisement

"Among the majority of the 301 Gallantry Awards, 197 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 51 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region, 12 personnel from North-East and 41 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action," it said.

In addition, the Centre has announced the felicitation of 92 police personnel with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

"Out of 92 PSM, 83 have been awarded to Police Service, 04 to Fire Service, 03 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 02 to Correctional Service," the statement said.

The award is given for special distinguished record in Service, it said.

The Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, it said.

The government has awarded 664 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), of which 606 were given to Police, 28 to Fire Service, 18 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 12 to Correctional Service.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts