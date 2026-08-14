301 Medals of Gallantry awarded to police, fire service personnel

The Centre on Friday said it has awarded 301 Medals of Gallantry to Police and Fire Service personnel this Independence Day.

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Of this total, 197 were given to those who served in the Left Wing Extremism region, the government said in a statement.

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In all, 1,057 personnel of police, fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been felicitated with Gallantry and Service Medals this Independence Day.

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"The Gallantry medal is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous act of Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned," the statement read.

Among the recipients of the Gallantry Medal, 272 are police personnel and 29 are fire service personnel, it said.

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"Among the majority of the 301 Gallantry Awards, 197 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 51 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region, 12 personnel from North-East and 41 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action," it said.

In addition, the Centre has announced the felicitation of 92 police personnel with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

"Out of 92 PSM, 83 have been awarded to Police Service, 04 to Fire Service, 03 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 02 to Correctional Service," the statement said.

The award is given for special distinguished record in Service, it said.

The Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, it said.

The government has awarded 664 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), of which 606 were given to Police, 28 to Fire Service, 18 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 12 to Correctional Service.