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Home / India / 306 dead, 49 missing in Manipur violence: Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam

306 dead, 49 missing in Manipur violence: Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam

Figures recorded since clashes began in May 2023

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Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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At least 306 people have been killed and 49 remain missing in the ethnic violence that has engulfed Manipur since May 2023, the state's Home Minister, Govindas Konthoujam, informed the Assembly on Thursday. Konthoujam was responding to a question from BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh on the second day of the ongoing Assembly session. He further informed the House that the figures were valid up to August 31, 2026.

The ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities erupted on May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march held in Manipur's hill districts. The march was organised to oppose the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community.

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Meiteis constitute around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and are concentrated largely in the Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including the Nagas and Kukis, account for about 40 per cent of the population and predominantly live in the hill districts.

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The prolonged conflict has also led to a change in the state's political administration. President's rule was imposed on February 13, 2025, after the BJP-led government headed by N Biren Singh resigned on February 9 amid the continuing ethnic unrest.

Blast outside CLP leader's residence

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Unidentified men triggered a blast near the residential gate of CLP leader Keisham Meghachandra in Manipur's Thoubal district on Thursday evening, the police said. The explosion took place around 8.15 pm near the wall of Meghachandra's residence at Yairipok Bishnu Naha in Wangkhem constituency, they said. The explosive is suspected to have been a grenade, the police said.

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