Home / India / 32 airports closed due to India-Pakistan tensions to resume operations soon

Delhi Airport says the operations at the airport are currently smooth
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:48 AM May 12, 2025 IST
In an effort to enhance air connectivity, the Airports Authority of India had earlier proposed a draft plan to extend the runway from 1,376 metres to 3,110 metres.
The 32 airports which were closed due to the India-Pakistan border tensions will be reopened soon.

The Airports Authority of India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to open the 32 airports across northern and western parts of the country after the directions of Indian Air Force (IAF), reports CNBC-TV18.

Amid the tension, on May 9, a total of 32 airports across northern and western parts of the country, including Srinagar, Chandigarh and Amritsar, were closed for civilian flight operations until May 15.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport on Monday said their operations are currently smooth but some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing time might be affected. Around 100 flights to and from Delhi airport were cancelled on Sunday.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is the busiest airport in the country.

