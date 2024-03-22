35 Somali pirates being brought to Mumbai for trial

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

The Navy will hand over 35 pirates it captured to law enforcement agencies for prosecution under the Anti-Piracy Law passed by Parliament in December 2022.

The pirates are in custody of the Navy and are being brought to Mumbai for further action. The ship carrying them is expected to reach on Saturday. The pirates were captured following a 40-hour operation at sea on March 16. The Navy had freed 17 crew members of a hijacked merchant vessel, MV Ruen, and made 35 pirates surrender.

Somali pirates had hijacked MV Ruen on December 14, 2023, and had been using it as a base ship.

The pirate ship had a significant number of pirates, posing a threat and danger to international shipping and mariners. India has deployed at least 10 warships in the Gulf of Aden and the northern Arabian Sea since December, which enables it to assist vessels east of the Red Sea.

