DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 36-year-old IIT-Kharagpur professor found dead on campus

36-year-old IIT-Kharagpur professor found dead on campus

A police investigation is under way into the death of the Hyderabad native

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:35 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A professor of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead at his staff quarters on the institute campus on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisement

Deepak Reddy Pullaguram (36) was an assistant professor in the department of electrical engineering and a native of Hyderabad.

Advertisement

"The body of a professor of IIT Kharagpur has been recovered from his room. He was found hanging from the ceiling. We are investigating the case," Kharagpur SDPO Siddarth Singh Dangi said.

Advertisement

Security personnel found his body hanging from the ceiling of the room in his staff quarters on the campus and informed police.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body and registered a case of unnatural death.

Advertisement

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Investigators are examining all possible angles and the exact reason behind the professor's death is yet to be ascertained, police sources said.

His family has been sounded.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts