36-year-old IIT-Kharagpur professor found dead on campus

A professor of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead at his staff quarters on the institute campus on Wednesday, police said.

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Deepak Reddy Pullaguram (36) was an assistant professor in the department of electrical engineering and a native of Hyderabad.

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"The body of a professor of IIT Kharagpur has been recovered from his room. He was found hanging from the ceiling. We are investigating the case," Kharagpur SDPO Siddarth Singh Dangi said.

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Security personnel found his body hanging from the ceiling of the room in his staff quarters on the campus and informed police.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body and registered a case of unnatural death.

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The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Investigators are examining all possible angles and the exact reason behind the professor's death is yet to be ascertained, police sources said.

His family has been sounded.