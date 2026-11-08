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Home / India / 378 arrested, drugs worth Rs 64 crore seized in week-long anti-narcotics drive in Bengal

378 arrested, drugs worth Rs 64 crore seized in week-long anti-narcotics drive in Bengal

Law enforcement agencies also seized Rs 17 lakh in cash and disposed of narcotic substances worth around Rs 101 crore during the period, says CM

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:38 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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The special drive, conducted between October 31 and November 7, led to the registration of 212 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, West Bengal CM Adhikari said in a social media post. Representative image: iStock
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Altogether 378 people were arrested, and narcotic substances worth around Rs 64 crore were seized during a week-long crackdown on drug trafficking and illicit cultivation in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

The special drive, conducted between October 31 and November 7, led to the registration of 212 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Adhikari said in a social media post on Saturday.

He said law enforcement agencies also seized Rs 17 lakh in cash and disposed of narcotic substances worth around Rs 101 crore during the period.

“Our government maintains a zero-tolerance policy against illicit narcotics,” he said.

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He added that illegal ganja cultivation spread across 300 bighas (99.17 acres), with an estimated yield of 10,000 kg, was destroyed during the operation.

Properties worth Rs 1 crore were also attached, while 68 financial investigations were initiated against 110 accused, Adhikari said.

The drive also featured 215 public awareness campaigns to highlight the dangers of drug abuse.

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“I commend our police personnel for their relentless commitment to keeping West Bengal safe and drug-free in line with the #NashaMuktBharat Abhiyan,” he said.

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