39 complaints of child marriage in Kurukshetra in 30 months

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, November 1

Blame it on insecurity related to girl child or poor financial condition, a few families in Kurukshetra have still been following the illegal practice of marrying their daughters at a minor age.

As many as 39 complaints of child marriage have been received in the district since April 2021, said sources. While 18 of these were prevented through counselling, one was put off through an injunction. The remaining 10 marriages were solemnised and cases were referred to the police for the registration of FIRs, the sources said.

Not only in the rural hinterland, but the marriages are being solemnised even in urban belts, mainly among migrant families. “One such marriage was prevented recently in Rajendra Colony.

The families aren’t hiding it anymore and invitation cards are being distributed and decorations done to marry off minor girls. During counselling, the parents of a few girls expressed apprehension that their daughters would bring a bad name to family in case they eloped,” said an official. The official said such marriages were solemnised at unregistered religious places and several of these were prevented after the girls approached the authorities concerned.

Bhanu Gaur, Protection-cum-Prohibition Officer, Kurukshetra, said, “In a majority of the cases, it has been found that the families getting their daughters married at a minor age usually did so to prevent their child from eloping.” Gaur said they were tying up with anganwadi workers to gather information about such marriages, besides organising awareness programmes in schools to educate the children about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

#Kurukshetra