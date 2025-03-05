4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes east Manipur; second in 4 days

A mild earthquake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, shook eastern Manipur's mountainous Kamjong district and adjoining areas on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Manipur Disaster Management Department officials in Imphal said that the quake shook the district, which abuts the Ukhrul, Tengnoupal, Imphal East and Imphal West districts and also shares a border with Myanmar.

According to officials, there has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data, the tremor struck at a depth of 66 km from the surface.

Wednesday's tremor is the second earthquake in the mountainous northeastern region within four days.

On March 2, a mild quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, jolted western Mizoram's mountainous Mamit district and adjoining areas.