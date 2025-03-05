DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes east Manipur; second in 4 days

4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes east Manipur; second in 4 days

The epicentre was at a depth of 66 km from the surface in Kamjong district
article_Author
IANS
Imphal, Updated At : 02:48 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A mild earthquake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, shook eastern Manipur's mountainous Kamjong district and adjoining areas on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Manipur Disaster Management Department officials in Imphal said that the quake shook the district, which abuts the Ukhrul, Tengnoupal, Imphal East and Imphal West districts and also shares a border with Myanmar.

According to officials, there has been no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property.

Advertisement

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data, the tremor struck at a depth of 66 km from the surface.

Wednesday's tremor is the second earthquake in the mountainous northeastern region within four days.

Advertisement

On March 2, a mild quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, jolted western Mizoram's mountainous Mamit district and adjoining areas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper