4.4-magnitude quake hits Haryana, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Thursday morning, sending tremors across the Delhi-NCR region. The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. Besides Jhajjar, the tremors were felt in neighbouring Rohtak and Gurugram districts, Panipat, Hisar and Meerut.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement