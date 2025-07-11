DT
4.4-magnitude quake hits Haryana, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR

4.4-magnitude quake hits Haryana, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:38 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Thursday morning, sending tremors across the Delhi-NCR region. The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. Besides Jhajjar, the tremors were felt in neighbouring Rohtak and Gurugram districts, Panipat, Hisar and Meerut.

