Singer Sonu Nigam, who is currently facing an FIR for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas during a recent concert in Bengaluru, has stated that he was "threatened" by a small group of boys to sing in Kannada at the event.

He also urged people "not to generalise" or hold the entire community responsible for the actions of a few. An FIR was registered at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru on Saturday against the popular playback singer for reportedly retorting, "Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam," in response to an audience member's request to sing in Kannada.

In his complaint, Dharamaraj Ananthayya, the president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), said Nigam had not only insulted Kannadigas but also likened their cultural pride and linguistic identity to violence and intolerance by linking the request for a Kannada song to a terrorist act.

Advertisement

Nigam, 51, shared his side of the story in a video on Instagram posted on Saturday. "There were four-five goon-type people who were shouting 'Kannada-Kannada' angrily. There were girls who were requesting them not to shout like that, asking them not to disturb the scene. It's important to tell those four-five people that terrorists in Pahalgam didn't ask the language of the people..."You can't allow them to threaten you as an audience to make you sing. But those who provoke others should be stopped right away. If someone is sowing the seeds of hatred in the land of love, we must stop them. Kannadigas are beautiful people, so please do not generalise anything. There were just four-five boys who were looking at me angrily after I finished my first song. They were not demanding, they were threatening. You can ask people who were there," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Advertisement

The incident occurred during a live concert on April 25 at a college in Bengaluru. Nigam paused his performance when someone from the audience loudly demanded that he sing in Kannada. Frustrated by the repeated shouts of "Kannada, Kannada," the singer responded sharply from the stage.

In a video that went viral on social media, Nigam is also heard saying that some of the best songs of his career are in Kannada and that Karnataka has always treated him like family, but he was irked by how the demand was made.