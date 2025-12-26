DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / 4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat’s Kutch, no casualty reported

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat’s Kutch, no casualty reported

According to Institute of Seismological Research, epicentre was around 22 km West North West from Rapar in Kutch district

article_Author
PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 10:27 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

An earthquake of 4.6-magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat early Friday morning, creating panic among residents, though no casualty or damage to properties was reported, officials said.

Advertisement

It was recorded at 4:30 am with its epicentre around 22 kilometres West North West (WNW) from Rapar in Kutch district, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

Advertisement

The earthquake was followed by two tremors of 2.5 and 3 magnitudes in the same region, the ISR said in its update.

Advertisement

No casualty or damage to property was reported, a Kutch district disaster management official said.

Dr Gaurav Chauhan, geologist at Department of Geology in Kutch University, said the 4.6-magnitude earthquake that struck near Rapar occurred on the Northern Wagad fault line, with its epicentre recorded at a depth of five kilometres.

Advertisement

“Due to the shallow depth of the epicentre, the impact of this earthquake was greater. After this earthquake, 17 small and large tremors were recorded until 12 pm at depths of 10-20 kilometres,” he said.

A local leader from Wagad said people woke up from their sleep due to the earthquake, adding that memories of the devastating 2001 earthquake were revived.

The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and the second-most destructive in India over the last two centuries. A large number of towns and villages in the district suffered almost complete destruction. The quake killed around 13,800 people and left 1.67 lakh injured.

Kutch district is located in a “very high risk” seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there, as per experts.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts