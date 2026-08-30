4 armed men killed in encounter with Meghalaya Police-ATS

Four armed men were killed in an exchange of fire with a joint team of the Meghalaya Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in East Garo Hills district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

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The gunfight took place around 4 am when the joint team had set up a checkpoint on the road from Songsak towards Kagal following intelligence inputs, East Garo Hills SP Pawar S Vasantrao said.

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During checking, the team signalled a suspected vehicle to stop, but its occupants allegedly opened fire at the police personnel, prompting the security forces to retaliate, he said.

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“In the ensuing counterfire, the four men who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. They were immediately shifted to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” he added.

The SP said the identities of the four men are yet to be established, and police are verifying their criminal antecedents.

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“Their possible involvement in the recent kidnapping and killing of a businessman near the inter-state border in Damra is also being examined,” he said.

“Due verification of their identity will also be done properly, and all the forensic teams are still on the job,” he said.

The SP said the investigation and other legal procedures were underway.