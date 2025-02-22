Four people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a conductor of the state-owned transport corporation bus for not replying to a passenger in Marathi, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Belagavi bordering Maharashtra, they said.

The conductor has also been booked under the POCSO Act, police said.

With tears in his eyes, the 51-year-old conductor Mahadevappa Mallappa Hukkeri on Friday told reporters that a girl who boarded the bus with her male friend at Sulebhavi village spoke in Marathi. Hukkeri said he told her that he did not know Marathi and asked her to speak in Kannada.

“When I said I don’t know Marathi, the girl abused me saying that I must learn Marathi. Suddenly, a large number of people gathered and assaulted me. They hit on my head and all over the body,” the conductor said.

The injured bus conductor was admitted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, police said adding he got minor injuries and is out of danger.

“A case was registered and we have arrested four people in connection with the assault on the conductor and based on a counter complaint lodged by the girl, who is 14-year-old, a case was registered against the conductor under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly using derogatory remarks against her,” a senior police officer said.

“No arrest has been made yet in connection with the POCSO Act case. We need to investigate, and look into the allegations and accordingly further action will be taken,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang said, four accused have been arrested in connection with assault on the conductor. Other accused who are absconding have to be arrested and three teams under the leadership of three inspectors have been formed.

“All those involved in the incident will be arrested soon,” he said.

A counter case has come from the opposite side, accusing the conductor of misbehaving with the girl. A case has been registered last night in this regard, he said.

“We are doing the investigation and we will see what is the truth. Accordingly, we will take action as per law....during the investigation we will get statements from other passengers who were in the bus. We will be very neutral,” he said.

Pointing out that the region has been witnessing tension because of the border issue for long and this incident may trigger a problem, the Commissioner said in response to a question. He also said that he had spoken to neighboring district’s SPs aimed at ensuring law and order.

“The issue can be handled by doing investigation. There is nothing to be concerned about. Peace should be maintained by everyone,” he added.

Following the incident, pro-Kannada activists staged a protest on Saturday by blocking the Belagavi-Bagalkote road and burning effigies. However, they were whisked away by the police in a van.

Similarly, activists staged a protest in front of Marihal police station condemning the alleged attack on the conductor and terming the case registered against him as false. However, they were whisked away by the police.

Belagavi has a substantial Marathi-speaking population and a section among them have been demanding the merger of the district with Maharashtra, which is stoutly opposed by the state as well as the Kannada populace residing there.