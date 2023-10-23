4 Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Mumbai

Thane, October 22
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested four Bangladeshi nationals,
working as masons and construction workers, for living in the country without
valid documents, an official said on Sunday.
The police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the men during a raid at Khairane village around 7 am on Saturday, assistant police inspector Sarika Zarzune said.
The arrested men, Kamal Riyaz Choudhari (41), Kamrun Kamal Choudhari (19), Sohel Afrar Khan (24) and Alamgir Oli Kiryara Sheikh (38), did not possess any valid documents to reside in the country, she said.
An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950 and The Foreigners Act of 1946 has been registered against the arrested accused, the official said.
