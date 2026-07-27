4 billionaire CMs in India, Congress’ Shivakumar richest with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore

Four of India's 31 Chief Ministers have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore, with Congress’ DK Shivakumar of Karnataka emerging as the richest among them with assets valued at Rs 1,413 crore, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

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The electoral reforms group, which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories, has shown that the average assets per Chief Minister stood at Rs 118.07 crore.

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"Out of the 31 Chief Ministers of State Assemblies and Union Territories analysed, four (13 per cent) are billionaires,” ADR said in its new findings.

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Besides Shivakumar, the other three billionaire Chief Ministers of India are Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP (total assets of Rs 931 crore); Tamil Nadu’s C Joseph Vijay (assets of Rs 648 crore); and Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu (assets of Rs 332 crore).

The combined assets of all 31 Chief Ministers stand at Rs 3,660 crore, according to the ADR report.

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The analysis also found that 11 Chief Ministers have declared liabilities of Rs 1 crore and above. Shivakumar tops this list as well, with liabilities of Rs 265 crore, followed by Pema Khandu with Rs 180 crore and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma with Rs 16 crore.

Among the Chief Ministers with the lowest declared assets are Jammu and Kashmir’s Omar Abdullah, with assets of Rs 55 lakh; West Bengal’s Suvendu Adhikari, with Rs 85 lakh; and Rajasthan's Bhajan Lal Sharma, with Rs 1 crore.

As per ADR, Omar has declared no immovable assets.

The report analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 31 current Chief Ministers in State Assemblies and Union Territories across the nation. This data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the Chief Ministers prior to contesting their last elections.