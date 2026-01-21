DT
PT
Home / India / 4 booked for duping man of Rs 15 lakh with false promise of medical admission in Russia

4 booked for duping man of Rs 15 lakh with false promise of medical admission in Russia

Accused contacted the victim through mobile phone and gained his trust by promising a seamless admission process

PTI
Thane, Updated At : 11:50 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. File.
Police have registered a case against the director of an educational consultancy and his three associates for allegedly cheating a Thane resident of Rs 15.39 lakh under the pretext of facilitating his son’s medical education in Russia, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Dombivli in Maharashtra’s Thane district, had sought the consultancy’s help to secure admission for his son at a university in Russia for a six-year medical degree course.

The accused contacted the victim through mobile phone and gained his trust by promising a seamless admission process.

Based on the assurances, the victim’s son was admitted to the university in Russia and he subsequently deposited USD 27,000 (equivalent to about Rs 23.08 lakh) into the bank accounts designated by the accused to cover the educational expenses, the official from Dombivli police station said.

It was later found that the consultancy had not fulfilled its financial obligations to the Russian institution.

An investigation showed that while the accused received the full amount for the duration of the course, they only remitted USD 9,000 (about Rs 7.69 lakh) to the university, covering only one-and-a-half years of fees, the official said.

The remaining USD 18,000, amounting to Rs 15.39 lakh, was misappropriated by the accused, he said, adding the alleged fraud took place between September 2023 and January 2024.

Following a complaint by the victim, the police on Monday registered a case against the educational consultancy director and his associates on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.

Further probe into the case was underway.

