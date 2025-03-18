4 children among 7 go missing as boat capsizes in dam in MP  

Three women and four children went missing as a boat ferrying them capsized in Matatila Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Eight people were rescued with the help of villagers, an official said.

"The incident occurred when a boat was carrying 15 people to a temple located on the island in Matatila Dam when water gushed in," said Pichhore's Sub Divisional Officer of Police Prashant Sharma.

He said eight people were rescued with the help of villagers while three women (aged 35 to 55) and four children (aged seven to 15) went missing in waters.

A search operation was launched involving divers to trace the missing persons.

Villagers said 15 people from Rajavan village were on board the boat. They were headed to Siddha Baba temple located on the island in the middle of the dam.

Eyewitnesses said a woman in the boat first noticed water gushing into the boat, which sank.