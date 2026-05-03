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Home / India / 4 cops die during op to dispose of Maoist ammo

4 cops die during op to dispose of Maoist ammo

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PTI
Kanker, Updated At : 07:56 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Security personnel carry mortal remains of one of the four cops killed during a demining operation in Kanker on Saturday. PTI
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Four police personnel were killed in an explosion while trying to dispose of a gunpowder dump of Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday. This was the first explosion incident linked to Naxalites in the state since it was declared free from armed Maoism on March 31. It was also the first instance this year in which security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations lost their lives.

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The police earlier said an improvised explosive device (IED) went off while being neutralised, but later a senior official stated that it was a gunpowder dump, hidden by Maoists when they were active in the area. The tragic incident took place at 11.30 am in a forest area of Aadnar village under the Chhotebethiya police station limits, near the Narayanpur district border, when a joint team of security personnel was conducting a demining operation to locate and defuse IEDs planted earlier by Naxalites, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam said.

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Based on the inputs received from surrendered Maoists and other intelligence, security forces have recovered and neutralised hundreds of IEDs across the Bastar range, he said.

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