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Home / India / 4 dead, 2 injured as car rams into truck in MP's Mandsaur

4 dead, 2 injured as car rams into truck in MP's Mandsaur

Police say the speeding car rammed into the truck near Sitamau town on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at 11 am

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PTI
Mandsaur, Updated At : 04:20 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Four persons were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

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The accident took place on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway around 11 am, they said.

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"The speeding car hit the truck from behind near Sitamau town. While two persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment," Sitamau police station in-charge Kamlesh Prajapati said.

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The car was registered in Maharashtra, he said.

Two injured persons are undergoing treatment in the district hospital here and investigation into the accident was underway, Prajapati said.

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