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Home / India / 4 dead, 6 injured in road accident in Bihar’s Saran

4 dead, 6 injured in road accident in Bihar’s Saran

The accident takes place on the Brahmpur-Revelganj road in Bhagwan Bazaar police station area of the district

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PTI
Chhapra, Updated At : 02:10 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Four people, including two women, died on the spot and six others were injured in an accident in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

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The accident took place on the Brahmpur-Revelganj road in Bhagwan Bazaar police station area of the district.

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Talking to PTI, Chhapra SDPO (Sadar-1) said, "Around 5.45 am, a pickup vehicle travelling from Brahmpur towards Uttar Pradesh, which had 12 people on board, lost control and overturned. An unidentified truck allegedly ran over four people -- two men and two women -- who had fallen onto the road."

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Of the six people who were injured, four are undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital in Chhapra, and two others, who are in a critical condition, have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

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An FIR was registered at the Traffic police station, and further legal action is being taken, officials said.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the truck and its driver, they added.

The SDPO said the deceased belonged to different regions of Uttar Pradesh, and police are trying to reach out to their families.

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