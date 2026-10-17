DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 8 killed, 9 injured as tempo traveller falls into drain on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

8 killed, 9 injured as tempo traveller falls into drain on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

Victims from Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district were on a four-day trip to Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Temple; rescue efforts hampered by silt and water

article_Author
PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 12:39 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An injured person being treated at a hospital after a minibus carrying around 17 passengers veered off the road and fell into a 15-foot-deep drain on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, in Kota district, Rajasthan, Saturday, October 17, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

At least eight people from Madhya Pradesh's Betul district were killed, and around nine were injured after a tempo traveller veered off the road and fell into a 15-foot-deep drain on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am near pole number 384 on the Expressway, under Simliya police station limits, in Kota district of the neighbouring state, officials said.

Advertisement

Betul Superintendent of Police Virendra Jain told PTI that the victims were from Ghatbiroli village under Multai police station, around 65 km from the Betul district headquarters.

Advertisement

According to police, eight people were killed in the accident and around nine sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Emergency personnel immediately launched rescue operations, despite the silt and water accumulated inside the drain severely hampering their efforts. Cranes were deployed to retrieve the damaged vehicle and rescue the passengers trapped inside.

Advertisement

Multai police station house officer Vikas Patel said he had visited the bereaved families and informed them about the tragedy, and they will soon leave to collect the bodies.

The victims were related to each other and had left Bhopal around 7 pm on Friday to visit the Khatu Shyam Temple in Sikar district of Rajasthan, police said.

According to Kota Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar, the group had come to Rajasthan for a four-day tour and was heading to the temple when the accident occurred.

The injured people are being rushed to nearby medical facilities, including New Medical College Hospital and MBS Hospital. Three ambulances have been deployed for quick transportation, Simliya Station House Officer Nand Singh said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts