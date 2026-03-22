4 dead as motorbike falls off bridge in MP’s Mandla

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Four men died after their motorcycle plunged off a dilapidated bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district, police said on Sunday.
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The accident occurred near Bhainswahi village at around 8 pm on Saturday, Bijadandi Police Station House Officer (SHO) Anita Kudape said.
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The four men were travelling from Paudi to Bhainswahi village when their motorcycle hit a pothole on the bridge. The rider lost control, and the two-wheeler plunged below, she said.
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All four sustained serious injuries and later died, the official said.
The deceased have been identified as Pramod Kumar Nareti (24), Santalal Uikey (23), Shivam Yadav (25) and Gangaram (22), the official said.
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The police registered a case and were investigating the incident.
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