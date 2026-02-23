DT
Home / India / 4 die in Andhra’s Rajamahendravaram after consuming ‘adulterated’ milk

4 die in Andhra’s Rajamahendravaram after consuming ‘adulterated’ milk

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu holds review meeting following the deaths

PTI
Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Updated At : 02:18 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Representational image.
Four people died in the last 48 hours after allegedly consuming adulterated milk supplied by an unauthorised vendor in East Godavari district, police said on Monday.

While two persons died on Sunday, two others died here today.

“Four persons died over the past two days after consuming adulterated milk supplied by an unauthorised vendor in the city,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajamahendravaram North Zone Y Srikanth told PTI.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the contaminated milk caused kidney (renal) failure leading to sudden urinary blockage and death, he said.

All four victims procured milk from the same local vendor who supplied it to households in Rajamahendravaram.

The vendor sourced milk from nearly 40 cattle and local farmers before distributing it to households, the DSP added.

Food Safety officials collected milk samples and dispatched them to various laboratories for testing, while multiple teams conducted field inspections and medical surveillance in neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Monday following the deaths reported in Rajamahendravaram.

District officials briefed him on medical assistance being provided and arrangements, including field-level camps and rapid test medical camps in affected localities, said an official release.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the best medical care to those undergoing treatment.

Officials informed Naidu that milk was supplied to 106 households and samples were collected from 75 people.

The CM ordered strict action against vendors.

