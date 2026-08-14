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Home / India / 4 die of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Bihar’s Gaya Ji

4 die of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Bihar’s Gaya Ji

The incident occurs at Garh Karmauni village in Dobhi police station area of the district

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PTI
Gaya Ji, Updated At : 06:44 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Four people, including a man and his son, died allegedly of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas while repairing a motor inside a well in Bihar's Gaya Ji district on Friday, officials said.

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The incident occurred at Garh Karmauni village in Dobhi police station area of the district.

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The deceased have been identified as Chamari Manjhi, his son Dilchand Manjhi, Vikas Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary.

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SSP Sushil Kumar said all four died after reportedly inhaling toxic gas in the well.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the incident, and directed officials concerned to provide ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

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