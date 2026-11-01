4 die of suspected suffocation after getting trapped in waste chamber in Ujjain hotel

Four persons died allegedly due to suffocation while cleaning a waste chamber at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, police said on Sunday.

Two other individuals who entered the chamber to rescue them also fell sick, they said.

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The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Saturday at Shri Ganga Hotel on the Ujjain-Dewas Road, the officials said.

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Four persons entered the chamber to clean it but got trapped inside. They apparently died of suffocation, Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told reporters.

After pulling out the four persons from the chamber, police administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but they could not be revived. The four were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Sharma said.

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Two other persons entered the chamber to rescue them but also fell ill. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Ujjain District Magistrate Roshan Kumar Singh said the administration would investigate whether the workers entered the chamber to clean it or fell into it accidentally, and take further action accordingly.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Tamboli, Nitin Wahid and Manoj Meena, according to police.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the incident is being investigated.