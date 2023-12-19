4 employees of electricity department killed, 2 injured in accident in Jaipur

Jaipur, December 19
Four persons were killed and two others injured in a collision between a cement-laden truck and an SUV in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said.
SHO of Vijay Mandir police station Shivdayal said that after collision, both the vehicles fell into a 30-feet gorge, leaving four employees of the electricity department dead and two injured.
The deceased were identified as assistant engineer Surendra Soni (52), technicians Natwar Sharma (37), Ravindra Sharma (37) and the jeep driver Babulal (40).
Junior engineer Rajesh Gurjar (38) and technician Madan Chand (46) were injured and are being treated at a hospital, he said.
The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, the SHO added.
