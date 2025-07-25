DT
Home / India / 4 from Punjab among 8 suspected drug smugglers arrested in Jharkhand

4 from Punjab among 8 suspected drug smugglers arrested in Jharkhand

Police seize Rs 33 lakh cash, 5 cars, 12 mobile phones
PTI
Medininagar, Updated At : 09:06 PM Jul 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Eight suspected drug peddlers were arrested with a huge quantity of poppy and cash in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Friday, police said.

Of the eight arrested, four hailed from Punjab, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a four-wheeler near a forest on the Desatu-Panki-Lawalong Road and arrested four peddlers following the recovery of 3.14 quintal poppy, they said.

On the basis of information provided by those arrested, police arrested one Dabloo Yadav, his two sons and one of their accomplices from the Pipratand police station area, they added.

Apart from poppy, police seized Rs 33 lakh in cash, five cars, a diary containing information on poppy smuggling, and 12 mobile phones, an officer said.

