4 IITs, 3 IIMs, AMU on UGC’s defaulter list for non-compliance of anti-ragging norms

Four Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are on the defaulter list for not complying with anti-ragging norms, according to officials at University Grants Commission (UGC).

Advertisement

The UGC has issued show-cause notices to 89 institutions across the country for not submitting mandatory compliance undertakings of anti-ragging norms.

On the defaulter list are 17 Institutes of National Importance, including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and NIDs.

Advertisement

The defaulter IITs are - IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Palakkad and IIT Hyderabad. Similarly, IIM Bombay, IIM Rohtak and IIM Tiruchirpalli are also on the list.

The defaulters also include AIIMS Raebareli and National Institute of Design—Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

Advertisement

“It has come to the attention of UGC that these institutions have failed to submit the mandatory Anti-Ragging undertakings by students and compliance undertaking by the institutions, despite multiple advisories issued by the UGC, follow-up calls from the Anti-Ragging Helpline, and direct interventions by the Anti Ragging Monitoring Agency,” said UGC Secretary Manish Joshi.

“Adherence to the UGC Regulation on Ragging, 2009 is mandatory for all Higher Education Institutions (HEls). Failure to comply not only violates UGC guidelines but also compromises student safety, particularly in light of increasing concerns about ragging-related distress and campus hostility,” he added.

The UGC has warned the defaulter institutions of withdrawing UGC Grants and Funding, impacting financial assistance and research projects and de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation, if the norms are not complied within 30 days.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad; Aligarh Muslim University; Nalanda University; IGNOU and Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata are among other prominent institutions on the defaulter list.

The Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009 mandate that every student and their parents and guardians must submit an anti-ragging undertaking at the time of admission and at the beginning of every academic year.