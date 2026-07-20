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Home / India / 4 Indian nationals killed in attack on ship leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port: MEA

4 Indian nationals killed in attack on ship leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port: MEA

The incident came amid escalating hostilities between Ukraine and Russia

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Smoke rises from the Golden Leo after a missile strike in the Black Sea close to Odessa, Ukraine, on July 19, 2026. AP/PTI
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Four Indian nationals on board a merchant vessel were killed in an attack on the ship when it was leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

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The vessel—M V Golden Leo—had 17 crew members, including five Indian nationals.

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India condemned the attack and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members is “deplorable and should be avoided”.

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New Delhi, however, did not clarify who carried out the attack.

“On the evening of July 19, the vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals,” the MEA said.

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“As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition,” it said.

The MEA said the Indian mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery,” it said.

“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided,” the MEA said in a statement.

The incident came amid escalating hostilities between Ukraine and Russia.

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