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Home / India / 4 Indians die in attack on cargo vessel off Ukraine

4 Indians die in attack on cargo vessel off Ukraine

The attack marks one of the deadliest incidents involving Indian seafarers in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and is likely to renew concerns over the safety of civilian commercial vessels operating in the area.

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:52 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Four Indian nationals were killed and another critically injured after a commercial cargo vessel came under attack while departing Ukraine’s Odesa port, prompting India to strongly condemn the strike on civilian shipping.
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The Ministry of External Affairs said cargo vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked on the evening of July 19 while leaving the Black Sea port of Odesa. The vessel had 17 crew members on board, including five Indians.

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According to the MEA, four of the Indian crew members died in the attack, while the fifth sustained critical injuries and has been hospitalised.

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“India’s Embassy in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is extending all possible assistance to those affected,” the ministry said.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the MEA wished the injured crew member a speedy recovery.

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“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided,” the ministry said.

The attack marks one of the deadliest incidents involving Indian seafarers in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and is likely to renew concerns over the safety of civilian commercial vessels operating in the area.

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