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Home / India / 4 Jalpaiguri school students accused of beating up headmaster to get TC

4 Jalpaiguri school students accused of beating up headmaster to get TC

While students are barred from continuing their studies at Jalpaiguri Zilla School, West Bengal School Education Minister says they will be permitted to get admitted to other institutes to safeguard their academic future

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:56 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The students were barred from continuing their studies at Jalpaiguri Zilla School. Photo: iStock
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West Bengal School Education Minister Dipak Barman on Friday announced that Transfer Certificates (TCs) will be issued to four students accused of assaulting the headmaster of their institute.

While these students are barred from continuing their studies at Jalpaiguri Zilla School, Barman said they will be permitted to get admitted to other institutes to safeguard their academic future.

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The minister visited the 150-year-old government school in Jalpaiguri town during the day and held a meeting with department officials and school staff.

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During the meeting, the minister asked the District Inspector (DI) of schools to issue TCs to the four primary accused students by Saturday.

Following a controversy over a special midday meal on September 8, headmaster Dharmachand Barui was pushed to the ground and punched by a group of students, leading to his hospitalisation. Barui was also accused of beating up a few students before the incident.

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A special midday meal is generally served to students on the occasion of Teachers' Day, and it was supposed to be provided to students on September 8 this year. However, a section of the students complained that they were not given rice and chicken curry in adequate quantity.

The district school education department blamed both sides for the clash after a preliminary investigation.

Barui was asked to go on 15 days' leave with effect from September 9, while Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed to restore discipline on the campus.

Classes at the school remain suspended temporarily for a week.

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