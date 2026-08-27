4 killed, 1 missing as militants ambush vehicle in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

At least four people were killed in an ambush by armed militants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Thursday, officials said.

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Another person went missing after the militants attacked a vehicle in an isolated area between Makui Ashang and Thabamba Naga, they said.

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All four victims, who belonged to the Liangmai Naga community, died on the spot. The bodies are being brought to Senapati district hospital.

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Following the killings, the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) forced shops and business establishments in Senapati district headquarters town to down their shutters.