DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 4 killed, 5 hurt as container carrying gelatin sticks, attached to tractor, explodes in Maharashtra

4 killed, 5 hurt as container carrying gelatin sticks, attached to tractor, explodes in Maharashtra

The explosion caused a fire, and an air cylinder was also found ripped open; investigation under way

article_Author
PTI
Yavatmal, Updated At : 09:34 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File.
Advertisement

Four persons were killed and five injured on Saturday when a metal container carrying gelatin sticks, attached to a tractor, exploded in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, police said.

The incident occurred in the Umarkhed area, they said.

Advertisement

A tractor, which was being used for blasting work, had been brought to a welding workshop on Dhanaki Road for repairs, said police.

Advertisement

When welding work was in progress, a metal container carrying gelatin sticks and attached to the tractor exploded, triggering a fire. An air cylinder near the rear tyre was also found ripped open, they said.

Four persons succumbed to burns that they sustained in the accident, while five others were injured, said an official from Umarkhed police station.

Advertisement

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the blast and helped move the injured to Umarkhed Sub-District Hospital. The injured persons were later shifted to another hospital for further treatment.

A probe into the incident is under way, police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts