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Home / India / 4 killed, 7 injured in minibus-truck collision in Assam

4 killed, 7 injured in minibus-truck collision in Assam

The accident leads to a massive traffic jam with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the road

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PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 10:33 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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At least four people, including a woman, were killed and seven injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a truck in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district on Sunday, police said.

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According to Guwahati Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Safiqul Hussain, the accident took place on National Highway-27 at Tetelia near Sonapur in the evening.

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"The minibus with passengers on board was coming towards Guwahati and the truck was going in the opposite direction when the accident occurred. The driver lost control of the bus, and the passenger vehicle hit the truck," he added.

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Four people, including a woman, lost their lives, police said.

Seven people were injured and sent to the Sonapur Civil Hospital, which referred them to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Hussain said.

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The accident has led to a massive traffic jam with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the road.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot to restore vehicular movement.

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