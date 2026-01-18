DT
Home / India / 4 killed, 7 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Giridih

4 killed, 7 injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Giridih

Three people died and one was injured after a car collided head-on with a truck near Ghasidih village

PTI
Giridih, Updated At : 10:40 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
Four people died and seven others were injured in separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Giridih, police said on Sunday.

Three people were killed, while one person suffered injuries after their car collided head-on with a truck near Ghasidih village under Deori police station limits on Saturday night, they said.

“Two persons died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital,” a police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and the injured person is undergoing treatment, he said.

In another incident at Jhalakdih area, one person died after a motorcycle collided with an e-rickshaw.

Six others were injured in the incident, and have been admitted to hospital, the officer said.

