4 killed as car rams into stationary truck in MP's Dhar district  

4 killed as car rams into stationary truck in MP’s Dhar district  

The car crashes into the truck from behind, killing its 4 occupants on the spot
PTI
Dhar, Updated At : 10:34 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Four people were killed as their car rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am near Bhalwadi village on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway, around 15 km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police Ravindra Vaskel said.

He said the car crashed into the truck from behind, killing its four occupants on the spot.

The deceased are being identified, and further investigation is under way, he said.

