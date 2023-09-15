4 killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida

Noida, September 15
Four workers died on Friday after a service lift had a free fall at an under-construction group housing society in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, officials said.
Five other workers suffered injuries and are hospitalised in a critical condition, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Verma said.
The incident took place at the under-construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley society around 8.30 am, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit told PTI.
"The service lift, which is used at construction sites, had a fall from the 14th floor height," Dixit said.
Further details are awaited.
